UW Begins Search for Neltje Center Executive Director

A search is underway for the executive director of the University of Wyoming’s new center for the arts and humanities named for a famed Wyoming artist who was one of the university’s most generous benefactors.

The Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts is part of UW’s College of Arts and Sciences. It includes two areas of focus: the nationally recognized Jentel Artist Residency Program and innovative arts and educational programming and experiences for UW students, faculty and Wyoming community members.

The new center is named after Neltje, a renowned painter and philanthropist who, in 2001, founded the Jentel Artist Residency Program, located in Sheridan County near the Big Horn Mountains. Neltje, who died in 2021, bequeathed a major estate gift to UW.

The Neltje Center will draw and recruit talented students, faculty and artists to UW and the Jentel Artist Residency Program. The center will connect the arts to other disciplines through partnerships, programming and collaborations. Guided by a four-year plan approved by the UW Board of Trustees in fall 2022, the Neltje Center is poised to create and support activities that are statewide, regional, national and virtual.

The executive director of the Neltje Center will have the opportunity to bring the center’s mission, goals and concepts to fruition — and to help distinguish UW as a leader in the education and development of visual, literary and performing artists and as a catalyst for Wyoming’s creative economy. Ideal candidates will have experiences that align with the core activities of the Neltje Center, which include working with artists, entrepreneurship, building community partners, creating innovative programming and fostering the success of an established artist residency.

The position is intended to be based in Sheridan or Laramie, although the search committee will consider alternative remote locations that include required travel to Sheridan and Laramie. The executive director will join the staff of the UW College of Arts and Sciences and report to the dean.

For more information or to apply, go here. Review of applications will begin immediately, with new applications considered until the position is filled. To be assured of full consideration, candidates should submit materials by Feb. 10.