UW Athletics Hall of Famer Selmer Pederson, Native of Lander, Passes Away

He is Wyoming’s all-time leader in punt return yards

UW Athletics Hall of Famer and Cowboy football standout Selmer Pederson passed away on July 2, 2022, at the age of 94. A native of Lander, Wyo., Pederson was part of the 1950 Gator Bowl team that entered the UW Hall of Fame in 1994. He would then enter the Hall of Fame as a player in the class of 2012. He lettered for the Cowboys from 1949-51.

Pederson earned honorable mention All-America honors in 1950 and was a two-time all-Skyline Conference honoree. Known as a devastating tackler, Pederson started three years on the Cowboys’ dominating nationally ranked defense and helped Wyoming to a 26-3-1 record in those years, including 13 shutouts. Pederson holds the Wyoming career record for interceptions in a single game with three vs. Denver in 1950 (tied with Brian Lee and Shamiel Gary).

Pederson can also be found in the record books as an outstanding punt returner, holding the Cowboy career records for punt return yards (1080) and average yards per return (13). He also holds Wyoming’s single-season record for average yards per punt return (16.1 in 1949) and the single-game record for average yards per return (36.3 vs. Montana State in 1949), despite opponents’ routinely kicking away from him. Pederson also set Skyline Conference records for most punt returns (83) and most punt return yards (1080). Following his senior year, Pederson played in the North-South All-Star game.

Following his playing career Pederson became an exploration geologist traveling around the region and world exploring for oil and gas. He worked in the Rocky Mountain region then traveled to Indonesia, Philippines, Spain, Spanish Sahara, Guatemala, Columbia, Argentina, South Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Georgiana, and f two children Michael and Cindy. He was a grandfather of three and great grandfather of two.

A celebration of life will take place on August 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Club House at Stoney Brook with a memorial service on August 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.