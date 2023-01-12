USFS Now Hiring Temporary Positions for Summer 2023 in Shoshone National Forest

By Kristie Thompson, SNF, Cody

The Shoshone National Forest will soon be hiring additional temporary positions for the 2023 summer season; applications will be accepted online January 12 through January 19, 2023.

Temporary seasonal positions with the USDA Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors and get exposure to different careers. The positions open on the Shoshone National Forest include recreation (trails, wilderness, off highway vehicle), fire, fuels, and range. Duty stations include Cody, Dubois, and Lander, Wyoming.

These positions will be temporary and all interested applicants must apply online at USAJOBS (www.usajobs.gov). Those who wish to be considered for a position must apply to the corresponding announcement number by midnight Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 19, 2023. No applications will be accepted at any local Forest Service offices.

The Forest Service is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land. The Shoshone National Forest is part of the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. You can be a part of that mission. For more information on available positions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/shoshone/about-forest/jobs.