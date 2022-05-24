US Attorney: Ethete Man Sentenced for Assault by Strangulation

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Monday that Calvin Anderson White, 32, of Ethete was sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,699.70 in restitution and a $100 special assessment for a conviction on assault by strangulation. The sentencing hearing was held May 10, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

The prosecution stemmed from a domestic violence incident that occurred at a residence on the Wind River Indian Reservation. “These types of assaults cannot be tolerated,” said Murray. “It affects every fiber of the community when violent assaults happen. People need to feel safe and free from violence regardless of where they are or what they are doing. Our office will continue to prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.