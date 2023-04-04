UPDATING… Closures, Virtual School Announcements

School Notices…

• Due to slick roads, limited visibility and no unnecessary travel restrictions Riverton Schools (FCSD#25) will hold a Temporary Virtual Learning day. All schools buildings and district offices will be closed for the day. Parents/Guardians, you will receive more information from your child’s school regarding TVL procedures.

• Due to current weather and road conditions Fremont County School District #6 will be implementing a virtual education day, today Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

• Arapahoe Schools (FCSD#38) a two hour late start today

• Lander Schools will have a 2 hour late start. Buses will run on a 2 hour delay and classes will begin at 10 am. There is no transportation for Jeffrey City students due to the roads being closed.

• Wyoming Indian Schools (FCSD#14) will have a temporary Virtual Education Day today

• Fort Washakie will have a late start, buses to run at 9 and classes at 10

• Shoshoni Schools on Spring Break this week, no classes

• Central Wyoming College will be working remotely. Today is Advising Day; there are no classes.

Closures

The Wind River Transportation Buses, WRTA, will not operate today

at 6:35 a.m. road closures include:

WYO 28 over South Pass

WYO 131 Lander to Sinks Canyon (No Through Traffic, local only)

WYO 135 Sand Draw to Sweetwater Station

US 287/WYO 789 from Lander Junction to Rawlins

US 20-26 from Moneta to Casper

No Unnecessary Travel:

WYO 132 from US 26 through Ethete to Highway 287

WYO 789 Lander to Riverton

WYO 789/US 26 Riverton to Shoshoni

WYO 134 from Campbells Corner to WYO 133 and US 26

US 26 from Diversion Dam Junction to Riverton

US 287/WYO 789 Lander to Rawlins Junction