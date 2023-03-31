Unsettled Weather for the weekend, Windy, Bitter Cold returning next week

A hectic couple of days are in store for the Cowboy State. This weekend strong winds look to occur across parts of the state. For Sunday, confidence is growing in a potentially significant winter storm. By Wednesday, snow ends, and bitter cold returns to the area. For today, Snow will end over Johnson & Natrona Counties later this afternoon. Snow showers will redevelop over western Wyoming by this time, gradually ending this evening. Gusty West to NorthWest winds will develop over Johnson Co. and across Southern Wyoming, as the current storm exits eastward today. Today’s high temperatures for the last day of the month of March are expected in the mid-40s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low-40s for Lander, Rivrton and Shoshoni, the upper-30s for Dubois and the mid-30s for Jeffrey City. Maximum wind gusts for today are predicted at 45 mph on South Pass, 44 mph at Jeffrey City, 33 mph at Dubois, 23 mph at Worland, 20 mph at Lander and Shoshoni and 16 mph at Riverton.