U.S. Attorney’s Office: Recent Sentencings

Wildlife Taking

Jeremy Daniel Ward, age 49, of Moore, Idaho, was sentenced on March 30, 2023 to four months home confinement and one year probation for transportation of wildlife, valued at more than $350, and stealing elk sheds and game skulls from the National Park Service, valued at more than $1,000. He was also ordered to pay a $25 special assessment. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence. The crimes happened between April and June 2022. The case was investigated by the National Park Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore.

Drug Offenses

Abel Michael Salazar, age 30, of Greeley, Colorado, was sentenced to 71 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He was sentenced on March 30, 2023, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. The crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Cheyenne Police Department, Greeley Police Department, and Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Coppom prosecuted the case.

Cristina Hermosillo, age 44, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on March 31, 2023. According to the evidence, the defendant was arrested on May 31, 2022, after she was found nonresponsive in her vehicle surrounded by drug paraphernalia and in possession of approximately 32.5 grams of fentanyl. The Cheyenne Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney T.J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Dillard Laquin Whithead, age 50, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to 120 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, $300 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment. The hearing took place on April 7, 2023. According to court documents, in September and October 2020, law enforcement learned that Whithead was distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Cheyenne area. Using this information, law enforcement executed a search warrant on October 20, 2022, for Whithead’s residence in Cheyenne, where they recovered approximately 268 grams of methamphetamine and 51 grams of fentanyl. The Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the crime and Assistant U.S. Attorney T.J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

Ronnell Lee Robertson, age 35, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment with four years of supervised release and ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment, for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of fentanyl. He was sentenced on April 7, 2023, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. According to court documents, Robertson pled guilty to an information alleging distribution of fentanyl for his involvement in distributing fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service. The crime was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore prosecuted the case.