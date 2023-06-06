Two stabbings overnight in Riverton; One victim in Critical Condition

Riverton police detectives are investigating two separate stabbings overnight. The first incident

occurred around 5:15 PM Monday evening when the Police Department was notified that a stabbing had occurred at a

hotel in the 300 block of N. Federal Blvd. The male victim had arrived at the hospital and was suffering from multiple

stab wounds. Officers responded to the hotel where a male was taken into custody. The victim was flown to a trauma

center where he was listed in critical condition.

The second stabbing occurred a few hours later at the city park around 10:45 PM. Police responded to a call of two

victims of a stabbing located inside the park. Officers located two male victims who were later transported to a local

hospital with non life-threatning injuries. At this time, no suspects have been identified in the second incident.

Both incidents do not appear to be related and are still under investigation by Riverton Detectives. Anyone who may

have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Riverton Detectives at (307) 856-4891.

