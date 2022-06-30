FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Two Riverton families to be honored at second annual Dreams in Motion golf tournament July 16, benefiting people who are overcoming health challenges

Dreams in Motion, a 501 C-3 non-profit organization, hosts its second annual fundraising golf tournament honoring transplant recipients Saturday, July 16, at the Riverton Country Club.

“Teams and entrants are needed to support the mission of Dreams in Motion,” says Co-Founder and Riverton, Wyo., native Bruce Tippets. “One-hundred percent of donations/entry fees will be used for our Heroes. Dreams in Motion’s Mission Statement is to help transplant recipients or other people who are battling life-endangering illnesses. These people are our Heroes, and it’s Dreams in Motion’s intention to fulfill a person’s or family’s small dream of having a first-class experience at a college or professional sporting event.”

This year’s event will honor the Riverton High School activities director Reggie Miller and his family, and Riverton physical education teacher and coach Jay Dayton and his wife, Melodie.

Miller and his family lost wife and mother Roberta Miller this year after a long battle with cancer, while Dayton is back to nearly 100 percent following health difficulties following heart surgery last year.

The Millers and Daytons will be honored during the Dreams in Motion fundraising golf tournament with football tickets, hotel rooms and gas money to attend the Sept. 24 Wyoming-BYU rivalry football game in Provo, Utah.

The format of the July 16 golf tournament in Riverton is a 4-man golf scramble with a 9 a.m. start. The $100 entry fee includes green fees, cart rental and lunch, along with an opportunity to win a hole-in-one prize.

Information about the July 16 fundraising golf tournament is available by calling Tippets at (435) 828-7261 or Dreams in Motion board member Cody Beers of Riverton at (307) 431-1803.

The Dreams in Motion organization is the creation of kidney transplant survivor Tippets and co-founder Joel Brown.

“This is my small way to celebrate the magic of life, and to bring joy to deserving people who are regaining an ability to live independently,” Tippets says.

Today, Tippets is a newspaper reporter in Vernal, Utah, where he lives with his wife, Stephanie.

Already in its second year, Dreams in Motion has honored:

— Mary Axthelm is a cancer survivor in Riverton, Wyoming, and she was honored with a Baltimore Ravens jersey and 11th row tickets for her and her husband, Mike, at a Denver Broncos-Baltimore Ravens football game last fall in Denver.

— University of Wyoming freshman Tyler Dunn of Star Valley, who overcame injuries suffered in a serious propane explosion and was honored at halftime of the Wyoming men’s basketball regular-season game finale against Nevada. Dunn and her best friend Lacey Crane, and Crane’s husband, Jordan Crane, formerly of Lander, were honored with an all-expenses paid trip to the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament early this year in Las Vegas.

— Ogden, Utah, High School football coach Erik Thompson (battling ALS) was honored on the field of a Weber State University football game last fall. His family had seats in the athletic director’s suite.

— Roosevelt, Utah, elementary principal Rick Nielsen (battling cancer) was honored with an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to watch the Denver Broncos/Los Vegas Raiders game in December. It was his first in-person NFL game.

— And, Vernal, Utah, 12-year-old Syrus McMickell, who is on the kidney transplant list. McMickell was honored with an all-expenses paid trip to see the Los Angeles Angels play two games in person on May 6-7 against the Washington Nationals in Los Angeles. McMickell and his family were taken on to the playing field where he met Angels players, including perennial all-star outfielder Mike Trout.

Dreams in Motion is located at 3085 West 1550 South, Vernal, Utah 84078. The organization is available on the Internet at www.DreamsinMotionCharity.com, and on social media/Facebook at Dreams in Motion Utah-Wyoming.

