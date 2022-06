Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Awards were presented Tuesday night to Riverton High School athletes Savannah Morton and Abrielle Santee for their support of their teammates and positive attitudes during a soccer match against Lander Valley. Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre-Flanagan said the District is pleased when their students are singled out for good sportsmanship. She said it reflects well on not only the athletes, but the school program itself.