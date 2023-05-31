Governor Gordon gifts $100,000 Fitness Centers to two local schools

Just a few months after Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon launched the DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign with the intent of helping Wyoming’s youth stay physically fit, the benefits of the program are already being seen far and wide. But, more specifically here in Fremont County, the best of the best at keeping students fit would be gifted state of the art fitness centers as a congratulations.

Well, the results are in and out of the three schools at the top, TWO of them reside right here in Fremont County.

Below is the press release from Governor Mark Gordon and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council:

Governor Mark Gordon and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), have announced the three Wyoming schools selected to receive a state-of-the-art, $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School, and Sheridan Junior High School the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“Congratulations to these three schools, whose submissions showed their dedication to student health and well-being,” Governor Gordon said. “I look forward to seeing the results once the fitness centers are complete.”

“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Wyoming. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Mark Gordon who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Jake Steinfeld. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

Congratulations to all three schools and a special congrats to both Lander Valley and Arapahoe schools!