Two Lady Wolverines rock Las Vegas

By: Shawn O’Brate

LAS VEGAS, NV – While the World Cup is taking place overseas in Qatar and snow begins to fall here in Wyoming the idea of playing soccer has fallen off for many athletes, but that doesn’t mean that some players don’t find ways to run on the pitch competitively.

Sophomore Cami Paskett, a midfielder, and freshman Timbree Mathilll, a right back, traveled to Sin City to play for the Casper Blades 18U team in the Female U19 – U17 Gold division of the tournament. In that division they won two of their first three games by a total score of 7-1, with one ending in a 1-1 tie, including a shutout of the #2 team in Nevada.

Paskett scored one goal out of midfield while in Vegas to go along with a few assists against some of the toughest competition in the country. This came after she originally started the fall season on the volleyball team before choosing to play club soccer with Laramie in the Colorado League, eventually ending the club season as the #1 team.

Mathill and Paskett finished those first three games undefeated with the championship game on the horizon. In between the games the girls, and their parents, were able to travel around Las Vegas and enjoy the fountains, the lights, and more but even despite all the fun (and legal) things that a high school girl can do in the city of lights it still didn’t compare to Paskett’s favorite part of the weekend.

After the three games the girls had to prepare for the championship game against the Vegas United Soccer Club on Sunday afternoon. The game came down to the wire as the victor was decided through a penalty kick shootout, something that Paskett said is “obviously never what you want.”

The game would end 3-2 in favor of the Vegas team, stopping the Casper team from coming home as champions and rather as runner-ups in one of the toughest divisions of the whole tournament.

“We played teams with insane fan sections to teams that really didn’t have a weak link anywhere,” Mathill explained. “It sucked we lost in the penalty shootout, but we played a solid tournament in the long run.”

Although Vegas kept the trophy in Nevada, the fact that the girls from Wyoming did so well goes to show what camaraderie and comfort they have with each other. Some of the young soccer players had never played with each other while Paskett and others have ran the pitch together before.

“It’s always comforting going onto the field and girls you know and can read, but just having the camaraderie of being from Wyoming usually unites us pretty quickly,” Paskett stated. “Oftentimes going into these tournaments the other teams don’t even know where Wyoming is. So it’s great to go in and show other teams that Wyoming girls can bring the fire.”

Congratulations on representing Riverton and Wyoming so well girls! We can’t wait to see what you bring to the Lady Wolverines in the Spring!