Two Graduated from Frontier Academy Tuesday night

There were two students graduate from District 25’s Frontier Academy Tuesday night in Riverton. Picking up their high school diplomas were Tyler Reese Polk and Jamison Porschjuan Larson Cooper. Both students only had to pick up a few credits and both did so in short order, according to Tuesday’s program.

Polk told the group of Frontier Staff, family and friends assembled at the meeting that he wasn’t sure what he’d do now that he has his diploma. He said his last five credits felt like 40 credits, but he said, “I want to thank the board and superintendent, the staff at Frontier and my family who kicked me in the butt to get graduated.” Polk said if he decides later to go to school, he’ll do that. “I want to thank Frontier for giving me the support, it helped more than you know.”

Cooper said he was going to enroll at WyoTech in Diesel Mechanics. “Frontier helped me graduate and I want to give special thanks to the Frontier Staff and my friends and the school board for giving me this chance.”

Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre-Flanagan congratulated both students. She said both only needed a few credits and she said she was glad Frontier had the opportunity to get them to graduate. “You both have wonderful pathways ahead of you, that diploma keeps the doors open for you, especially when you are young and you don’t know what you will do into the future, that diploma keeps the door open. You now know that you can make it. It is an opportunity that you took.