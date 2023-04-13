Two Fremont County ballers to represent Wyoming

GILLETTE / LOCKWOOD, MT – Even though basketball season has come to an end and there have been new ventures for those student athletes that take the court for their team every year, some will be brought back to the court for the final time in order to represent Wyoming in one of the biggest games of the year.

That game, the Wyoming–Montana All-Star Basketball Series, will be taking place in a new location this year as Gillette will host the two-day, four-game event that brings the best senior basketball players from both states together for one big battle.

This year will mark the 47th season for the boys and the 26th for the girls, with two players from right here in Fremont County making the pristine list to represent the Cowboy State.

Ryan Wells out of Dubois and Brenon Stauffenberg out of Lander Valley will travel to Gillette on June 7th to play at Gillette College on the ninth before traveling to Lockwood, Montana just outside of Billings the next day.

Dubois’ Ryan Wells adds another accolade to an amazing senior season where he led all shooters across boys’ basketball in Wyoming. (p/c Carl Cote)

Wells led all 1A scorers this past season during his senior year as a Dubois Ram, scoring four of the five highest single-game point totals this year across all 19 teams in 1A. His 24.6 points per game was far-and-away the best in the entire state across all classes. Wells did that while also leading his team in blocks (58), steals (112) and free throw attempts (136).

Over in Class 3A basketball the Lander Valley Tigers had a much more disappointing end to their season than they hoped for, losing in the 3A West Regional Tournament, but that did not take away from a spectacular season by Stauffenberg.

Lander’s Brenon Stauffenberg is “super excited” to represent Wyoming and put his skills on display one last time on the court. (p/c Carl Cote)

Stauffenberg’s senior year ended with him averaging nearly fifteen points and over six rebounds per game, both placing him in the top five of the conference at the end of the year. He showed some of the best basketball IQ on the court all year long, consistently playing unselfishly throughout the year and taking the licks that were given to him under the basket.

“I feel blessed that I have the opportunity and I’m super excited to represent Team Wyoming,” Stauffenberg said after the rosters were announced.

Not only did Stauffenberg lead his Tiger team in free throw attempts (126), three-point shots made (33) and overall rebounds (150) but he also led them in steals (42) and tied Caleb Bartoni for the lead in blocks (10).

Both boys will be huge additions to the Wyoming boys’ team, coached by Gillette College’s Shawn Neary, and will hopefully be the ones to stop Montana from sweeping Wyoming altogether like they did last year in all four games. Currently, Wyoming is far behind Montana in both matchups with the the Treasure State boys coming into this year winning 20 in a row and leading the series 65-27 while the Treasure State girls have won 12 straight and lead the series 37-13.

By: Shawn O’Brate