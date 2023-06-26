Two Drivers Killed in Friday Head-on East of Shoshoni

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting two 74-year-old drivers were killed and two were injured when their vehicles impacted head-on at milepost 110 north of Shoshoni on Friday at 9:34 a.m. Killed were Wyoming residents William Mesa and Candace Vassalluzzo. The two were the drivers of Toyota and Subaru passenger vehicles. The Toyota was northbound and the Subaru southbound on US 20 when the Toyota attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it. The Toyota collided with the Subaru. A Chevrolet SUV was trailing the Subaru and crashed into the back of that vehicle after the head-on.

According to patrol, it was raining and cloudy at the time and the highway was wet. Driver inattention was cited as a contributing factor in the crash.