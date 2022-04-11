Two Domestic Battery Arrests; T-Bone Crash on West Main

Riverton Police Department Blotter from 4/7/22 to 4/8/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Julian Spoonhunter, 32, Arapahoe, arrested for Domestic Battery and for six (6) RPD warrants at 9:13 a.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Cory SunRhodes, 35, Fort Washakie, arrested for public intoxication and indecent exposure at 4:39 p.m. at an address on East Fremont Avenue

Preston Lee,25, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication and Brittany Spoonhunter, 34, St. Stephens, arrested on warrants from Fremont County and the RPD.

Thunder Littlethunder, 31, Riverton, arrested on a RPD warrant at 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of South First Street.

Asron Morford, 52, Riverton, arrested at 11:41 p.m. at an address on Meadow Lark Lane for Domestic Battery

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on an alleged assault in which a knife was reported used during a family fight at 9:18 a.m. on South First Street.

A T-bone traffic crash was reported at North Fifth Street West and West Main Street at 9:46 a.m. There were minor injuries.

A shoplifting incident was reported at 4:04 p.m. at an address on West Main Street.