Two deaths over the weekend under investigation; One suspected drowning, one from ATV Crash

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are investigating two tragic deaths that occurred over the weekend according to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison.

In a news release, it was reported that on Friday afternoon, (7-22) at around 6 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the body of a deceased female found in Morton Lake (Pilot Butte Reservoir). Deputies arrived and located the body of a 22-year-old Fremont County woman in the water. The cause and manner of death are currently unknown and under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s and County Coroner’s Offices.

Early Saturday morning (7-23) the FCSO received a report of an ATV crash on Deer Creek Road east of Shoshoni. Deputies arrived and found the passenger of the side-by-side (a 36-year-old Casper man) had died. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The crash and cause of death are under investigation by the Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices.