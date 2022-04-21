 Two county men indicted on Federal Charges

The United States Attorney’s office Thursday announced Federal Legal Action has been taken against two Fremont County residents. US Attorney Bob Murray reported that Darwin James Brown, 56, of Fort Washakie was indicted and charged with assault by strangulation. Brown appeared for an arraignment hearing on April 5, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for June 6, 2022.

Murray also said Elvin Wayne McClain, 30, of Arapahoe was indicted and charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. McClain appeared for an arraignment hearing on April 14, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for June 21, 2022.

Brown faces up to 10‑years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

McClain faces up to life imprisonment, five years of supervised release, up to a $750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

These crimes are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom is prosecuting the case against Brown and Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting McClain’s case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.