Two Brothers Shot in Riverton Alley Saturday; Police seeking leads

The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that happened in the alley in between 900 East Park and East Jackson in the early morning hours Saturday. Two males were shot at 3:30 am by an unknown suspect according to Police Chief Eric Murphy. They were treated in Riverton and then transferred to a regional hospital for specialized treatment. Please contact the Riverton Police Department if you have any information. More information will be available as the investigation continues.

 