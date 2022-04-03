Two Airport Grant Submission Requests on Riverton Council Agenda Tuesday

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night will consider approving grant applications to be submitted for expansion of the current Central Wyoming Regional Airport Terminal and reconstruction of the Airport Road from Highway 26 to the airport.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

According to a memorandum from Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress authorizes funding for Airport projects. Under the rules of the program, Riverton’s Central Wyoming Regional Airport would be able “to compete for a minimum total of $500 million in the new Airport Terminal Program. Passenger accommodations at the Riverton terminal are inefficient and deficient. Having been built three years prior to the advent of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the designed layout of the terminal is not optimized for modern security requirements and does not promote efficient passenger circulation,” Butterfield wrote. “Furthermore, the passenger holdroom is not adequately sized to meet current enplanement trends, nor the anticipated load factors from larger airframes forecasted to serve regional markets. In light of the issues outlined above, the airport’s master plan and existing capital improvement plan propose a 2,600 addition to the east of the terminal to relocate airline support spaces and ticket counters. Doing so provides TSA ample space to move their operations into the area currently occupied by the airline. The airport could then more easily explore an expansion to the secure area of the terminal. Funds made available from the Airport Terminal Program would serve to accomplish and expedite planned improvements to the terminal. Budget Impact: BIL monies made available through the Airport Terminal Program require a five percent match from awarded communities. The anticipated cost for the above referenced alternations and expansion total $5,250,000. The airport would be responsible to provide $262,500 of that total if the grant was awarded.”

Further, the council will be asked to submit a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program to improve Airport Road.

According to Butterfield’s memo to the council, “Airport Road previously served as the state highway moving west of town and is currently one of the oldest existing roads in Riverton’s network. Its pavement is aged, distressed, and requires reinvestment. Moreover, its alignment would benefit from a wider profile. For these reasons, the Urban System Committee and the Fix Our Roads Citizen Committee have discussed on multiple occasions the need to reconstruct Airport Road. The Urban Systems Committee has specifically listed it as one of its top three prioritized projects for future funding. RAISE projects are typically made available at a matching ratio of 80:20. However, project associated with tribal areas may not require a matching component. Should an application be approved from the RAISE program, staff would propose the match come from 1% monies, Urban System monies, or a combination of the two. Estimates related to the project and application are being finalized. However, staff estimates a maximum budget of approximately $5 million.”

See the complete agenda below: