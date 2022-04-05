Twin Creek highway improvements now underway again southeast of Lander

Work resumed this week on a pair of bridge structures over Twin Creek southeast of Lander on US287/WY789.

The bridges are located at milepost 67.9, about 12 miles southeast of Lander, and milepost 65.7, about 14 miles southeast of Lander.

“Bridge deck repairs, epoxy overlays and completion of guardrail updates will be completed this spring,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “After the bridge at milepost 67.9, the contractor will move to the Twin Creek bridge at milepost 65.7.”

Martin said the contractor plans to work on one bridge at a time with portable traffic signals controlling traffic movements. “All bridge work is anticipated to be completed in 4 weeks,” Martin added.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Once bridge work is complete, prime contractor McGarvin-Moberly will mill asphalt from the end of each bridge and transition areas, and begin paving a 1-inch leveling course and a 2-inch overlay from mileposts 64.37 to 74.21. A chip seal and other roadway work is scheduled to be completed on the 10.1-mile project by the completion date of June 30, 2022,” Martin said.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland was awarded the $5.1 million project on April 15, 2021.