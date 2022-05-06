Twenty One New Nurses Pinned Thursday Night at CWC; Nine more coming at Jackson

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony for the 2022 graduates of Central Wyoming College’s Riverton campus was held Thursday night on the main stage at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre. As is traditional, a family member, from Moms and Dads, to their children, to a boyfriend or girlfriend, “pins” the graduate with their CWC Nursing Pin signifying successful completion of the two year-long program.

The pinning ceremony for the college’s Jackson graduates is planned Saturday afternoon at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole.

The Class of 2022 is copied below: