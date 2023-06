Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning, with locally gusty winds possible. Some of the storms could become severe, with strong winds and small hail. Today’s high temperatures will be a bit cooler than Monday’s with the mid 70s at Riverton, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 70s at Shoshoni, the low 70s at Lander and Jeffrey City and the mid 60s at Dubois