Snow across the west today and tonight; high wind for portions east this afternoon/evening. Temperatures remain warm today. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s in Dubois and Jeffrey City, Near 40 at Riverton, the upper 30s at Lander, Near 30 at Thermopolis and the low 20s Shoshoni and Worland. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Wind River Range and near Dubois. A high Wind Warning from South Pass City, Jeffrey City and into Natrona County.