March 26, 1980 – April 7, 2023

Troy J. Bath, 43, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. A Celebration of his Life will be honored with his wishes, it will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm at the Riverton Elks Club.

Troy James Bath was born March 26, 1980 in Riverton, Wyoming. He was a 1998 graduate of Riverton High School. While growing up he had many victories and medals riding Bulls. He attended Central Wyoming College and Colorado Technical University where he graduated with his Bachelors in Information Technology

He lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, Casper, Wyoming and returned to Riverton in 2010. He had worked for Traveling Computers and the last ten years at Wyoming Community Bank as Chief Information Officer where he really enjoyed his co-workers and work of overseeing the processes of the computer systems and technology.

Troy married his long-time partner and adventurer Sara Marcus on February 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada with 22 friends.

Troy was a very active-fun loving adventurer. It was rare if Troy and Sara were ever home on a weekend. He enjoyed camping in the mountains and at the lake. He loved fishing in all aspects including, summer, ice fishing and deep sea. Loving the outdoors, he had fun riding four wheelers and side by sides. He also loved playing the guitar and enjoyed classic 1980’s movies and music.

Troy was blessed with a large friend group that he considered his family. They shared the same passion for hobbies of the Wyoming outdoors. Being true friends, they also took vacations together all over and met up while traveling. Summer camping was a good time which would often be a group of over 40 friends.

Troy was a season ticket holder of the Denver Broncos enjoying going to games and enjoyed being on a Riverton softball team. He still had a list of more passions and hobbies to explore. He was looking forward to Bow Hunting last season.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, adventurist spirit, and appreciation of his family, wife and great friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Marcus-Bath of Riverton and their dog, Bandit; son, Ryan Lacey and partner, Randi Cox of Riverton; grandchildren, Zayin, Delilah, and Daxton; daughter, Lexie Bath and her partner, Jackson DeCook of Fort Collins, Colorado; his brothers including Barry Bath and Eric Bath; his parents; and grandparents, George Connell and Ruth Ann Connell of Arizona.

On-line condolences may be left at TheDavisFuneralHome.com