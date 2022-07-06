Trio of Cowgirls Honored as WGCA All-America Scholars

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Coral Springs, Flo. (July 5, 2022) — The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced its All-America Scholars for the 2021-22 season, and three members of the University of Wyoming women’s golf team have earned the honor. The three Cowgirls named All-America Scholars for this past season are Samantha Hui, Jessica Zapf and Cristiana Ciasca.



The trio of Caisca, Hui and Zapf all earn the honors for a third consecutive season adding to a very impressive streak that includes being a part of a school record six honorees in the 2019-20 season.



The WGCA All-America Scholar standards are among the highest in college athletics. Student-athletes must have achieved a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average or higher and must have played in 50 percent of their team’s rounds during the current season. They must be on their team’s roster at the conclusion of the season and must still hold their amateur status. Student-athletes from any year in school and from all college divisions are eligible, including NCAA Division I, II, III, the NAIA and the NJCAA.