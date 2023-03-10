Tribal Forest Project to involved Big Horn Range

Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced more than $12 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be invested in fiscal year 2023 to complete projects in support of the Tribal Forest Protection Act (TFPA). Projects have been selected to support a range of activities focused on forest and grassland restoration. Work will include vegetation management, hazardous fuels risk reduction, and cultural and ethnobotanical surveys on indigenous landscapes.

A project in Wyoming: The Bighorn National Forest and the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Oglala Lakota, and Shoshone Tribes will work on resiliency and restoration of traditionally significant plants impacted by climate change and site disturbances by incorporating indigenous knowledge into ecological restoration activities.