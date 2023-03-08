March 5, 1970 – March 6, 2023

Travis Paugh, 53, passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Monday, March 6, 2023. No services are planned at this time.

Travis Marian Paugh was born on March 5, 1970 in Hebron, Nebraska to Jack Marian and Theresa (Seamann) Paugh. He attended school in Green River until the age of 13 then he attended C Bar V Handicapped School. He then moved to Community Entry Services in Lander in October 29, 2021.

Travis was baptized into the Catholic faith.

He lived in Jackson, Wyoming from 1990 till 2021 where he worked at Teton Motors in the body shop for over twenty-five years.

Travis loved building model cars and trains. He liked riding his bike, bowling, Find A Word puzzles. He loved visiting with his Mother and David.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa Paugh, uncle Richard, aunt Sandy, aunt Tana, and very special friend David.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Paugh; grandparents, several aunts and uncles.

