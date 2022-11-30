Jun 28, 2012 – Nov 26, 2022

Travis M. Blackburn, Jr., 10, of Riverton passed away from an accident on Saturday, November 26, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Thursday, December 1, 2012. The wake will follow at 1532 Elmwood Drive at Beaver Creek. The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Travis Martin Blackburn, Jr. was born on June 28, 2012 in Riverton, WY to Travis Martin Blackburn, Sr. and Natalie Faith Brown. He had attended Arapahoe Kindergarten, St. Stephens Elementary, and was currently a student at Rendezvous Elementary.

Travis “Baby Trav” liked doing anything that involved being outdoors. He loved wrestling around with his siblings, going swimming, playing sports, playing video games and all animals, especially riding his horses and his cat named “Skid” whom he adored. He was a very sociable kid, he got along with anyone.

He is survived by his mother, Natalie Brown; grandmother “Mom” Marie Gambler; grandparent, Connie Brown; brothers, Thomas Blackburn and all his first cousins of the families, Addison, Smith, SunRhodes, EagleStaff, Standing Elk, and Barraza; sisters, Timberly, Faith, Ivy, Destiney, Lexi, Trinity Blackburn, and his first cousins of the families, Addison, Smith, SunRhodes, EagleStaff, and Standing Elk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Travis Blackburn, Sr.; grandparents, Ernest and Ruth SunRhodes, and Wayne Brown; grandmothers, Colleen Addison, Kathy Eaglestaff, and Patricia Arthur; and aunt Kylie Juneau.

