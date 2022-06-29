Trash Pandas grow in Montana

By Shawn O’Brate

BILLINGS, MT – This past weekend the River City Trash Pandas traveled over four hours to play in the Western Walk-Off Tournament all the way in Billings, Montana to play against some of the toughest 12U teams in both Montana and Wyoming.

The tournament, which held teams from Glendive, Billings, Helena, and more cities from around Montana, was a great chance for the Trash Pandas to break out of a losing slump they have found themselves in since earlier this month.

After defeating Jackson back on June 14th it looked like the Trash Pandas might snap back into it but after a grueling test of strength and skill in Billings the team returns to Fremont County looking towards the future tournament that will be held in Lander during the second weekend in July.

The first game in Billings was against a tough Valor Vikings team that the Trash Pandas have faced off against before, beating them two games in a row back in May.

This time, though, the Vikings got the best of the Trash Pandas even though they were up on the Casper team early by a score of 5–2 heading into the second inning. Even after two innings the Trash Pandas were up, 5–4, but in the third inning–after three more runs by the Trash Pandas to make it a four-run lead–the bats came alive for the Valor Vikings as they brought in eight runs before the game ended.

Valor Vikings would end up winning by that score, 12–8, and would send the Trash Pandas into the mitts of the Gillette Bulldogs who have been on multiple winning streaks that have spanned the months of May and June.

This game would be no different for the Bulldogs as the Trash Pandas could not stop the offensive firepower that allowed Gillette to score 10+ runs in four of their five tournament games in Billings.

One of those games, the Saturday matchup between them and the Trash Pandas, would end with the Bulldogs running up the score to 19 while only allowing two runs by the local 307 Baseball Academy team.

And finally, on Sunday, the team faced off against the Helena All-Stars and would lose by ten runs after watching them put up four runs right off the bat (no pun intended) and seven runs in the final inning.

So after an 0–3 weekend Trash Pandas’ head coach Dave Jost is still optimistic about his team, especially as they look to host the first annual Splinter Fest Wood Bat Tournament in a little over a week.



“It’s okay to struggle,” coach Jost said, “the ball hasn’t dropped our way, but we also haven’t made plays when we needed them…our guys have played tough against these very good teams only to have a tight game get out of hand at the very end.”

Jost and his umpire colleague, Jared Mowrey–coach of the Dirtbags, look to bring the winning spirit back to their teams as they host the Splinter Fest tournament over the second weekend in July but Jost wants to make sure the mindset of his athletes is back to what it used to be.

“With some extra confidence I think our players can make those plays and come out on top,” Jost said, “We have a lot [of] sparks we just haven’t caught fire…yet.”

Hopefully that fire can catch on and spark the Trash Pandas to more victories soon, with their first test since returning from Montana being the Lander All-Stars team on July 1st in Lander.

Afterwards, all eyes will be on Splinter Fest with one tournament being held in Lander at the little league field with the Dirtbags hosting and the other being in Riverton with the Trash Pandas hosting. Both on July 9th and 10th.