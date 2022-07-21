Trash Pandas and Dirtbags continue to grow in tournaments

By Shawn O’Brate

CASPER – While the Lander little league softball league was having their State Championship tournament over the weekend there were also two local travel teams that found their way up to Casper to participate in a tournament.

Both teams, the Trash Pandas and the Dirtbags, were coming off their first home tournaments and had plenty to work on over the week leading up to Casper. The good news? It was obvious that both teams had worked on those aspects of their game because they showed during their respective games in Casper.

For starters, the Trash Pandas went 2–2 over the weekend, with one loss coming from a walk-off.

In their first game of the tournament, Friday night against the Wyco 12U team, the Trash Pandas started the game off up 2–1 but would allow a five-run second inning that helped propel the Wyco team to a solid lead.

After going down 11–4 the Trash Pandas really came alive in the batter’s box as they scored the last four runs of the game off hard singles by Jaycob Clifford and Brenner Colman. The game would end just short of a full comeback by the Riverton team, ending 11–8.

The next day the Trash Pandas had two games. The first one was against the 12U Outlaws of Great Falls who let River City go up 3–0 early before tying it up in the second inning.

Aaron Hutchison and Kaesin Wood both had multiple hits on the day, while Wood threw five strikeouts in relief of Colman. River City would ride these two players into a 13–3 lead in the sixth inning before putting the game away on the mound in the form of Clifford’s arm which only allowed two hits and one run. The game was won 13–4.

Their next game was against a familiar foe, the Valor Vikings out of Casper, who had home field advantage but not enough to take down the Trash Pandas.

All but one Trash Panda recorded a hit on the day, with Wood going three-for-three in the batter’s box and multiple others hitting two-for-three. Douglas Mowrey would bring in the most runs (4) but players like Colman (3) and Camden Heil (2) would help in that category as well.

Even though the four combined Trash Pandas pitchers would only throw a total of three strikeouts in the game they would not allow many runs to pass home plate.

After scoring 11 runs in the first inning, and holding Casper to zero, the Trash Pandas would go off once again in the second inning with eight runs batted in before allowing the Valor Vikings team to try their hand at a comeback. They would not be successful though as the Trash Pandas would come out victorious by a score of 19–8.

Then, on the last day of the tournament, the Trash Pandas would give one of their best performances in a losing effort. The Wyco 12U team would have to pull out all the stops in order to beat the River City team though, even saying to assistant coach Brenda Majdic that they were the toughest game they’ve had all season.

“They (Trash Pandas) played probably their best game all season,” Majdic said after the tournament, “and the [Wyco] coach thought we were the toughest team they faced.”

It all started with River City going up 2–0 to start the game, only allowing one hit before the Wyco 12U team was able to walk their way to a 3–2 lead. After a pitching change the Trash Pandas would go back up 4–3 off a line drive double by Heil in the fourth inning.

Everything seemed like the game was all Trash Pandas after that, eventually being tied 4–4 before going up 6–4 in the final inning and relying on one half-inning of pitching to come away victorious.

Sadly, after a fielder’s choice ended up with two runs to tie it all up the game would end on a walk-off double by the Wyco 12U team, finishing off a tough Trash Pandas team by a score of 7–6.

At that same tournament the 10U Dirtbags of Lander would also play against some familiar foes, specifically the Valor Vikings team they beat back in June by a score of 8–5.

The Dirtbags would play that Valor team three times over the course of the tournament, losing the first game 21–5 off a rough day of hitting and a slew of errors. Afterwards though, in the second game, the Dirtbags would get their stuff together.

Coach Jared Mowrey and the Dirtbags flipped the script in the second game when they refused to continue a poor hitting streak. In fact, they combined for ten hits but that woul be enough to bring in 15 runs.

In the end they would beat the same Valor Vikings team 21–6.

The final game of the tournament for the Dirtbags would also be against the Vikings team, with bragging rights on the table for the 10U teams. After two high-scoring games this third game came down to a few runs left off the table.

Casper would start off the game 1–0 but fall behind quickly before railing off five runs in the third inning and holding onto the lead no matter how hard the Dirtbags tried to regain possession.

As the final inning came around the Dirtbags needed three runs to tie and four to win, they would sadly only end up with two runs thanks to a double by Beckett Vosika to put them within one. The game would end 7–6 in favor of the Valor Vikings.