Transportation Commission awards almost $73 million in contracts in July; one locally, one to local contractor

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $73 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its July 21 business meeting. One of the projects is in Fremont County and one of the projects was awarded to a Lander Construction Company.

The commission awarded a $21.1 million bid to Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for a project that involves paving, milling, a plant mix wearing course and other work on almost 12 miles of eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.

A $16.2 million bid was awarded to Knife River out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, structure work, milling, a plant mix wearing course, grading, fencing and other work on more than 15 miles of northbound Interstate 25 in Converse County.

Casper Electric, Inc., out of Casper was awarded a $2.1 million bid for a project involving electrical work, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, signing, concrete work, grading, striping and other work at various intersections within the town of Green River in Sweetwater County.

The contracted completion date for the above projects is October 2023.

Also based out of Casper, 71 Construction was awarded a $1.7 million bid for a project involving paving, milling, chip seal, drainage work and other work on more than 2 miles of Wyoming Highway 132 in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is August 2023.

The commission awarded a $1.8 million bid to High Country Construction, Inc., out of Lander for a project involving paving, grading, drainage work and other work at various locations along Interstate 90 in Sheridan County.

Also in Sheridan County, Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., based out of Sheridan, was awarded a $647,000 bid for a project involving electrical work, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, grading and other work in the city of Sheridan.

The contracted completion date for the above two projects is June 2023.

The commission awarded a $319,000 bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a project involving drainage, grading, paving and other work on US Highway 85 in the city of Cheyenne in Laramie County. The contracted completion date is November 2022.

Two projects were awarded to out-of-state contractors:

Montana-based Riverside Contracting, Inc., was awarded a $22.2 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, structure work and other work on just over 8 miles of both northbound and southbound I-25 in Natrona County. The contracted completion date is June 2024.

Idaho-based Avail Valley Construction-ID, LLC, was awarded a $6.8 million bid for a project involving paving, fencing, milling, chip seal, bridge deck repair and other work on almost 9 miles of US Highway 189/191 in Sublette County. The contracted completion date is September 2023.

All of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. July’s meeting saw an average of about two and a half bids per project.