Transfer commits to Wyoming

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 28, 2022) – Wyoming Cowgirl Head Coach Heather Ezell has announced the addition of a second transfer signing this spring. Bailey Wilborn, a 5-8 guard out of Wichita, Kan., will be joining the Cowgirls for the 2022-23 season.

Wilborn spent this past season as a freshman at the University of Maine. In 2021-22 with the Black Bears, Wilborn appeared in 25 games and made a trio of starts. Wilborn averaged 2.8 points in nearly 13 minutes of action per game the past season. Wilborn had three double-digit scoring games last season, including a season-high 14 in UM’s game at Army.

Before arriving at Maine, Wilborn was a two-time All-State Class 5A selection in the state of Kansas and was voted her league’s MVP following her senior season. Wilborn, who was also a multiple-time All-County and All-League honoree at Andover Central High School, finished her illustrious career with over 1,200 points and 267 made 3-pointers.

In her senior season, Wilborn helped guide Andover to a Newton Invitational Championship, a runner-up finish in the Class 5A State Championship and an AVCTL League title. Wilborn shot 54-percent overall from the floor and hit 43-percent of her shots from 3-point range in her final prep campaign.

Wilborn joins fellow transfer Malene Pedersen, who signed earlier in April, in joining the Cowgirls beginning next season.