Cycling in Wyoming State Parks is growing in popularity, including trails at Sinks Canyon outside of Lander. Wyoming State Parks Image

Trail-related Funding now available through Recreational Trails Program

The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Program, through the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program (RTP), is offering funding for trail-related projects throughout the State of Wyoming.

Local, state, or federal agencies and qualifying private organizations that meet the requirements outlined in the program guidelines may apply.  There have been several changes for this grant cycle so read the grant guidelines before applying. 

For applications, guidelines, and deadlines, please visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/rtp-grant-information-trails or contact Louisa Lopez at louisa.lopez@wyo.gov or 307-777-6491.

 