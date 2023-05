Top 10 things to know about visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer season

Listen and learn from park rangers by watching this video . Follow the top 10 things to know to enjoy your visit and protect the park for generations to come!

No Vehicle Reservations Required Vehicle reservations are not required to enter the park – just a park entrance pass. Save time at entrance stations by purchasing your pass online before you arrive. Keep in mind that summer is busy, so be prepared for crowds at popular areas and lines at the entrance gates, in construction areas and at roadside wildlife sightings. Please be patient and enjoy your visit.

Check Road Statuses Most park roads open to regular vehicles in mid-April and close to wheeled vehicles (cars, vans, motorcycles, etc.) in early November. Weather may necessitate closures at any time, however, so check the park roads page for more information about current park road status and traffic delays due to road improvement projects.

Give Wildlife Room Wild animals are dangerous if you get too close! People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 m) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Learn how to watch wildlife safety and travel safely in bear country

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, plan ahead to protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place. Within the park’s 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife in an intact ecosystem, explore geothermal areas that contain half the world’s active geysers, and view geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.