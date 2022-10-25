Titus Swen named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Laramie – University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in Wyoming’s 28-14 home win over Utah State last Saturday.

Swen rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns in Wyoming’s win over the Aggies. He broke through the Utah State defense for his first touchdown in the first quarter on a 30-yard dash to the end zone. In the second quarter, Swen added a five-yard TD, and he sealed the win for the Pokes in the fourth quarter when he scored from six yards out and added a two-point conversion run to give Wyoming a two touchdown lead with 4:11 remaining in the game.

The junior from Fort Worth, Texas, scored 20 of Wyoming’s 28 points, with three TDs and a two-point conversion. His 160 rushing yards was the second best rushing performance of the season in the Mountain West. He also added one reception for five yards to total 165 yards of all-purpose yardage on the night.

Of Swen’s 28 rushing attempts 13 went for five yards or more and five were for 10 or more yards. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was responsible for gaining nine of Wyoming’s 28 first downs on the night.

He enters this week with 665 rushing yards this season, which ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West and No. 29 in the nation. His seven rushing touchdowns this season rank him No. 4 in the conference and No. 36 nationally.

Swen helped the Wyoming offense generate its best single-game highs this season of 330 rushing yards and 529 yards of total offense.

This is Swen’s first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award of his career.