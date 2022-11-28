Titus Swen Dismissed From University of Wyoming Football Team

Laramie — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Monday that junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Cowboy Football team for violations of team rules.
Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. Swen will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current Fall 2022 semester so that he can complete his classes for this semester.
“Titus Swen’s personal conduct is below the standard necessary to be a member of Cowboy Football,” said Bohl.
There will be no further comment from Coach Bohl or other Wyoming Athletics personnel regarding Swen’s dismissal.