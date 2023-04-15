Jul 7, 1967 – Apr 13, 2023

No services are scheduled for life-long Riverton resident, Tina Marie Keele, 55, who passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Tina Marie was born on July 7, 1967, daughter of Edward D. and Patsy L. (Kemp) Bower in Riverton, Wyoming. She graduated from Riverton High School and earned her degree from Central Wyoming College.

On May 6, 1986, Tina married John Keele in Riverton, WY.

She worked as an office manager for Wind River R.V. Park. Tina enjoyed quilting, reading and doing arts and crafts as well as had a passion for flamingos and was a huge Harry Potter fan. Purple was Tina’s favorite color and daisies were her favorite flower. She loved spending time with her loving family and friends. Tina loved spending time outdoors camping and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, John Keele of almost 37 years; daughter, Lalauni Wood; sister, Shana Cassidy; grandchildren, Dameon Wood, Vidya Olman and Raymond Baldes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Patsy Bower.

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com