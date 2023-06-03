Timmy Challenge sees local names near the top

This week in Riverton marks the return of the Spring Carnival and with that comes a fun night of bull riding and other fun rodeo events at the Riverton Fairgrounds. The rain poured for hours before anybody saw a bull in front of a crowd, but there were still plenty of local, familiar names putting their skills to the test in front of a home crowd full of Pavillion, Lander, Shoshoni and Riverton citizens.

The first round did see more eight-second rides than the second round, with some fun and muddy bull-fighting challenges in between. Those rounds included ten riders with seven of them being from Fremont County. In the end the best overall score would come out of Lusk, Wyoming with Colton Coffman finishing with 78 points, beating out Newcastle’s Kacy Jones (72 points) and Lander’s Kolton Bonenberger (67 points)who had a lot of Lander fans in the house cheering for him.

Pavillion’s Aidan Ruby had two good looks at a score but was bucked and pulled before the horn. Ruby’s brother Eli also took on a steer in the exhibition round and finished with a 77-point total. Another Wind River Cougar also finished on top thanks to Eion Murray who won the mini bulls event with a final score of 37 points.

The Fighting Bulls, provided by Seth Wilson, finished with Lance Boler coming in first, Devyn Sisneros coming in second and Dexton Drafter ending in third.

Tonight’s at the Spring Carnival the Figure 8 Racing event will be sure to fill the house so be sure to get there before 7 P.M.!

Good luck to all the drivers and congrats to all the riders who competed last night!