Tigers and Lady Tigers dominate Pinedale at home

By Travis Gupton

Lander Valley Lady Tigers 10, Pinedale 0

The Lady Tigers and Tigers both shut out Pinedale on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Tigers poured on the offense again winning 10-nil behind four goals by Emma Goetz and 2 by Delaney Sullivan. Ella Stanbury, Mason Morton, Whitney Hansen and Kyleigh Balderston also had goals in the win.

We feel good,” Coach Abilio Monterio said, “ The girls are putting in play some of the things we have been talking about in practice, mostly moving the ball on the ground and passing, not being selfish. We did that today. When we do that we are a really good team.”

This is the second shutout by double digits by the Lady Tigers in the last two games.

Lander Valley Tigers 6, Pinedale 0

The Tigers also shut out Pinedale by a final of 6-nil. Silas Wheeler led the team with 2 goals. Sam Welsh, Bear Blackburn and Finn Richards also had goals in the win. You know it’s nice, Richards said after the game. “ I feel like I have been putting in the work. It’s nice to see it pay off and help the team.”

The ball moved well and the defense for Lander would not let anything get by them but Coach Dean Schaff said some adjustments needed to be made early.

“ I think we came out a little flat,” Schaff said. “ Then in the second half they (Tigers) came out and started to do the things we talked about at halftime. They started to move the ball and making better runs. They started to make those unselfish plays. I think you could really see that at the end of the game with how the youngsters were doing exactly what we wanted them to do. They made unselfish plays and easy passes and that led to easy goals near the end.”

Lander will play on Saturday against Lyman at 12 o’clock Noon in Lander. Full results details of this game can be found in the Saturday edition of the Lander Journal.





