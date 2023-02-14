Tiger track star hurdling into college

LANDER – Over the past few years the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) track teams have dominated the hurdling events thanks to the overall efforts of all the Tigers and Lady Tigers but one player has truly shown himself as one of the best in the state. That student-athlete is senior Gage Gose, son of LVHS head track and field coach Ben Gose, and this past weekend Gage signed his national letter of intent to play for Davidson College in North Carolina.

Gose, the state champion hurdler in 3A last year, is in his final year at LVHS but partaking in his first year of indoor track and field due to the school district approving the new sport last year. During that time away from hurdling over two feet at insane speeds on the track the superstar Tiger spends his time in other sports to help “get an aerobic base” and earn even more All-State nods like he did in Nordic Ski.

“He’s continued to get faster and work on the technique, he’s always had a pretty good endurance after running cross country and nordic skiing,” Coach Gose, Gage’s father, said at the indoor track and field senior night ceremony this past Friday.

“He’s going to have to take it to the next level obviously, he got a little taste of it last summer … at a national meet,” Coach Gose continued.

That meet was the Nike Outdoor National Track Meet at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, and Gose was there after yet another spectacular season at LVHS that saw him win the 3A State Championship in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in Casper. At that Nike National Meet the LVHS Tiger ran the 400-meter hurdles, 100 meters longer than his usual length, and he still placed second after leading the entire race until the final 30-40 meters.

“Racing in those big, high pressure meets really prepares me for college,” Gage said.

Now he’s capped off yet another season of track and field, this time without the elements that fill the air at an outdoor meet, earning first place in six of his eight races this year.

Lander’s Gage Gose, surrounded by his family and LVHS track coaches, signed with Davidson College this past Friday (p/c Ben Gose)

“I’m really excited about how the season’s gone so far,” Gage said. “Now that I’m committed to running in college I figured I’d do indoor track just to build those skills and it’s going really great, I’m just having fun doing what I love … I couldn’t ask for much more”

Not only is he winning consistently but Gose ranks first in the state in four of his five events, including a top-50 ranking nationwide in the 55m hurdles and 60m hurdles. All of this, plus his past four years as a Tiger, have led to a signed letter of intent for a private college on the other side of the map.

Davidson, known more to the world as the school where Steph Curry honed his three-point shooting skills, has a well-known NCAA Division I track and field team that had the sixth-best hurdling group in the nation during the indoor season.

At the moment, Gose is ranked fourth in the entire state of Wyoming in the 60 meter hurdles with his side-splitting time of 8.14 seconds, a personal best that he completed in Salt Lake City last week.

His father and coach, Ben, has not only been able to watch him grow as a runner, a hurdler, and a young man but he’s also been able to pass down his track and field knowledge and genes that helped him win first at state for Riverton High School back in 1986 in the 800 meter run.

“He just keeps on getting better every year,” Coach Gose said about his All-State hurdling son.

Gage now joins a Davidson hurdling team that contains Bryce Anthony, an Atlantic 10 champion in the 400m hurdles and former All-American in the same event back in Ragsdale, North Carolina. He also joins Isaac Bynum, a first team All-County and regional champion in the 55m and 300m hurdles.

Needless to say, Gose is joining an elite team that will only get better with the addition of the Tiger trading in his green stripes for red and black wildcat uniforms.

Congratulations Gage from everyone at the Ranger and Lander Journal! Good luck with the rest of your senior year and onward at Davidson!

By: Shawn O’Brate