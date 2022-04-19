Tiger Teams gains shutouts on the road

By SHAWN O’BRATE

PINEDALE–The Lander Valley soccer teams took a chilly drive West on Thursday afternoon to take on the Pinedale Wranglers and Lady Wranglers in order to try and climb the 3A West rankings.

In the end, they did just that with two blowout wins that mirrored much of Lander Valley’s games from earlier in the season as they shut out their third team of the season.

For the Lady Tigers it started off with Emma Goetz once again scoring with her speed and decisiveness when dribbling through the defense. But that was the only goal that the Lady Wranglers would allow the Lady Tigers to own in that half.

That didn’t matter though, in the long run, as senior Whitney Hansen scored in the second half as well as junior Anabelle Nachazel who scored two to go along with Goetz’s two more scores in the last 40 minutes as well. For those keeping track, that’s Goetz’s third hat trick of the season, and she’s only in her seventh game of the season.

There was also a very interesting situation in the Lady Tigers’ game as superstar Delaney Sullivan, who leads the team in goals on the season, did not participate in the Pinedale game for unknown reasons. Hopefully she’s okay and will be able to show off her speed during the Lady Tigers game against Worland on Tuesday.

All-in-all the Lady Tigers completed another multi-goal shutout with a final score of 6-0, marking their third shutout in the past five games.

Then it was time for the Tigers to take the field against the 0-5 Pinedale Wranglers, and while their record was not anything to be afraid of per-say it was still all systems go for Coach Dean Schaff and his boys.

Lander senior Sam Welsh scored his first goal of the season and he was just happy to get the monkey off his back.

“I’ve been here the whole season so it was good to get it done with,” Welsh said to Travis Gupton on WyoToday’s postgame show, “hopefully I’ll score some more later on.”

Other than Welsh it was senior Jaden Elliot with another goal–his team-high tenth of the season–and senior Kellon Donahue with two scores on the day, bringing his total up eight. With those players finding the net once again the game ended with a 4-0 score in favor of the Tigers.

“We were kind of playing low energy level,” Coach Schaff said about the first half, “At halftime we talked about energy and enthusiasm. Talked about coming out and letting shots fly, I think we definitely did.”

Schaff has nothing to be upset about though as his team has shut out three of their past six opponents with a combined score 20-0 in those games. What’s even more impressive is that Schaff’s team has done almost all of their dirty work on the road so far this season.

In fact, outside of Mountain View and Riverton (which was a non-conference game), five of their first seven games have been away games with all but two ending in a victory for the Tigers. That continues on Tuesday with Worland getting the home-bid before Lander plays their final six games at home in Lander.

“I think it’s going to help a lot,” Schaff said about his road warriors, “It takes something out of a team to get on the bus and drive three hours and get off, then play second every time (to the girls). I think it’s just going to help us to have some home cooking and be able to relax and ease into the warmups.”