Snow in Sweetwater and Natrona counties through mid day today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds from Rock Springs to Casper and in the Cody area.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins, with the upper 20s at Worland. Tonight’s lows in the low to mid teens for Dubois, Lander, Jeffrey City and Thermopolis, in the upper single digits for Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland.