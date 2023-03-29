Three Rams reach Wyoming-Nebraska six-man matchup

By Shawn O’Brate
Staff Writer
DUBOIS – Every year one of the best and most unique football games annually takes place with the biggest and best seniors from around Wyoming take on the strongest and quickest seniors from Nebraska on the gridiron. The Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Shootout, which will take place at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., will not only feature some great football play from all over two football-heavy states but it will also feature some familiar faces from right here in Fremont County.
Three Dubois Ram seniors all made the list with tight end / defensive end Kaden Chamley, tight end / linebacker Clayton Rux and quarterback / defensive back Ryan Wells all picked to represent Wyoming. Dubois (three) only trails the state champion Little Snake River team (four) and runner-up Burlington Huskies (five) for most players on the state-dueling roster.
At the end of the season the Dubois Rams led all 10 six-man football teams in the state in yards per game (452.1) and it wasn’t particularly close as the next-best team was the state champion Rattlers with 403.1 yards per game. Not only that, they also led the entire 1A six-man class in points per game with an astonishing 62.3 points thanks largely in part to these three players and their 1A-leading rusher Wyatt Trembly who finished the season with 2,502 rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns.
For starters, Rux finished the year with the most sacks (three) on the team as well as the most fumble recoveries (five) on top of leading the entire 1A six-man in total tackles (174). Add all of that, plus a defensive score, to Rux’s 10 touchdowns on offense as the Rams’ leading receiver (270 rec yards) and it’s obvious why he was selected to participate in the big game this summer.
Also, with six-man football utilizing multiple positions from every player, Rux tossed seven passes during the 2022 season with four of them being caught (57.1%) for a total of 172 yards and three touchdowns. All-in-all Rux would end the year accounting for 14 scores for the Rams.
Chamley was no scrub either, finishing the season with four total touchdowns and 204 yards from the line of scrimmage. But where he really thrived was on defense where Chamley finished third in tackles (90), including seven tackles for loss (T-3rd) with four forced turnovers (two fumble recovers, two interceptions) which led to one defensive touchdowns.
The senior was also one of the most reliable seniors as he brought both of his rushing attempts to the house with one being a 14-yard touchdown run.
Finally, the quarterback, Wells had a year full of accomplishments as he led his Rams to the semifinals during the postseason and finished fourth in the 1A six-man in passing yards (665). Not only that, he was one of the top-15 defenders in all of Wyoming six-man football as he led everybody else in pass blocks (21) and finished tied for the lead in blocked kicks (three)
Wells would end the season responsible for the second-most all-purpose yards on the Rams’ team (1,021) and found ways to score from every position, a very important trait when playing in six-man football. He threw for 12 touchdowns, caught four more touchdowns and rushed for another all helping his defensive touchdown add up to 18 total scores.
The senior quarterback also finished the season tied for first on the team with two interceptions at the defensive back position, going along with his seven tackles for a loss (T-3rd) and 60 total tackles (T-4th).
Altogether these three Rams are going to try and help Wyoming win their second-straight matchup against the best seniors from Nebraska. That would also be Wyoming’s seventh victory in 12 games against the Cornhusker state, helping boost that lead after breaking the five-to-five tie last June.
They will all be coached by the state champion head coach from this past season, Little Snake River’s Jack Cobb, for the second straight season with his assistant coaches Sam Weeldreyer and Kyle Jeffres alongside him. He’ll also have Burlington’s Trent Aagard and Encampment’s Kegan Willford helping coach the Rams and their 15 teammates in the annual ball game.
You can catch the game Friday, June 2, at Chadron State college at 7 p.m. and be sure to check out the following edition of the Ranger and Lander Journal to see pictures, stats and a full recap of the game.