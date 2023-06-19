Three-on-Three basketball thrives in second year

SHOSHONI – The town of Shoshoni has grown exponentially over the past few years with the addition of the large, new Fast Stop as well as the bandstand and park built right off East 2nd Street, but this past weekend the town was home to hundreds and hundreds of people thanks to the first weekend of Hot Summer Nights.

Shoshoni’s Hot Summer Nights events, focused on bringing some newfound life to Shoshoni as well as bringing families together for good music and fun times, returned on Saturday with their second-annual three-on-three basketball tournament.

Jordan Whitener, who helped coach Shoshoni’s junior high basketball team to a conference championship, was ecstatic to bring back the event that had so many players last season and was even more excited when over 100 teams signed up for the 2023 tournament.

(photo credit: Carl Cote)

“Having that many teams was awesome,” Whitener said after the weekend before joking around. “It’s one of those bittersweet deals though, sweet because we brought that many people to Shoshoni … but the bitter part is the setup and tear down.”

Boys and girls from every age group filled the makeshift basketball courts up and down the park while food trucks fed everyone and music filled the air. The best part, at least for Whitener, is that last year’s tournament exposed areas that he and the Hot Summer Nights organizers could improve upon, which they did in spades.

“Saturday ran very, very smoothly … It rolled faster, smoother [and] we were able to stay continuously moving and not have any dead time,” Whitener said. “We had some help from the town of Shoshoni employees … I’m just super, super thankful for the turnout and I’m ready to get at it for next year.”

On top of all the fun of watching, reffing and partaking in the joy of the tournament, Whitener also left the weekend as a happy coach as his 8U boys’ team won their second-straight Hot Summer Nights Three-on-Three championship game. In fact, there were quite a few Shoshoni student athletes that came away with top-place finishes including the 11-12 year old boys that hailed from the Wranglers’ basketball program.

Up next, the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights events return on August 5th with the music festival before their Labor Day finale that will include music and games.

Below is the list and pictures of each age division’s winner, courtesy of Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights’ Jordan Whitener:

9-10 girls’ champions: Arapaho Sparks

19-29 boys winners: Them Guys

11-12 girls’ champions: Lady Aces

30+ Men’s champs: Swish Life

11-12 boys’ champions: Mambas

30+ Women’s winners: Bad Horses

15-16 boys’ champs: Zest Fest

15-16 girls’ champs: Dream Shakers

13-14 girls’ champions: L.A. Primetime (Ethete-based)

17-18 girls’ champs: Scrub Nation

13-14 boys’ champions: Wind River Rez Boys

8U boys’ champs: Lil’ Tropics (coached by Jordan Whitener)

9-10 boys’ champions: Guardians of the Court

19-29 girls’ champs: C5