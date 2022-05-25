Three get diplomas Tuesday night from Frontier Academy

Three Fremont Academy graduates received their high school diplomas Tuesday night during the Riverton School Board meeting. With the strains of Pomp and Circumstance coming from the overhead speakers, Aslyn Marie Fehring, Bailey Kay Grant, and Tanisha Emeril Theresa Hootch entered the board room dressed in their caps and gowns to the space filled with family, friends and former graduates and took their seats in front of the room. It was standing room only.

In the lead up to the diploma ceremony, Frontier teacher Robert Winn made a few comments about two of the students, leaving Principal Justin Taylor to talk about the third.

Winn said Hootch was not only a social butterfly, but a social velociraptor. “She has a charming and delightful personality and helps other people. She is the life of the party and we had to deal with the idea of actually sitting down and getting her to do her work. In the end, she was not only a source of frustration who required great attention, but she always had a knack for people and having a good time, no matter the task. She was successful, she kept steady employment at the Lander Bar (laughter) and restaurant and was the head pizza maker there, noted by the burns on her arms from the oven. She took on college classes this semester and I know she is moving on. I’m excited for you and your next adventure in college. Immerse yourself in the college experience. Your personality is a great asset.”

Winn said he knew Bailey over two years ago and he noted that “she sat across his desk every day, over 1,300 hours she was in front of me, he said and I watched her grow into a kind and caring person and a staple of our school, I joke that she was six feet away, social distancing, you know, thanks to the Covid protocols. This responsible, mature, resourceful person to our school went from being too cool to to be here to being one of the favorite people in our class. It was not always easy, but you met all the challengers and met all of the requirements. I pray that you go back to college, even though that one year was rough, please move forward. It’s not the same without you.”

Taylor talked about Fehring and said he had both good times and bad times with her. “I’d known here for over four years, when I coached volleyball I knew here to have a bubbly attitude. It’s good to see the kids out of the education system. I coached her three year and kept asking her if she needed a change from regular high school. It was always, Nope, let it be. Then, one day, she said she did need a change and asked if she could interview with Frontier Academy. You brought peace and happiness to my heart when you did that. I am so proud. You needed this extra time to engage in our culture and with friendships made, you made my year. Our year wasn’t perfect, but we had talks. What I love about this school is that everyone has her own journey. I’m proud that you have plans after Frontier. In Cheyenne you can go further. Life is not always perfect, and that is okay. Thank you for making this choice.”

When it was the graduate’s time to talk, all three were grateful for the opportunity to have been introduced to Frontier:

Tanisha Hootch: “I want to thank the board for allowing Frontier to be possible and thank the staff at Frontier especially Mr.(Robert) Winn. He encouraged me to participate in community service and especially for getting my work done in school to succeed and be the best you can be. Halfway through the year I decided I wanted a Hathaway scholarship, but I needed more math and science. Mr. Winn helped me with those classes. It really is like family at Frontier. On the first day of school Stan (Shanell Stanley, success coach) said at the end of the year we’d all be like family, I thought no way. Suddenly the strangers you meet on the first day of school became my people. It’s cool to see new kids come in and be comfortable. I am very thankful for Frontier to getting me to where I am.”

Bailey Grant: “I chose Frontier Academy because the second I walked in the door, everyone made me feel like I was a part of a family. Frontier gave me the opportunity to see how far I could go and how much potential I have. Everyone was so welcoming and took me in, I knew I could be myself without feeling left out. No matter how different each of us were, we all had similar characteristics and that taught me that even though I was not the same I still fit in. After graduation I plan to move to Jackson and work the summer and hit a few rodeos. My plans for the future is to pursue my work with horses. I want to thank the board for Frontier, without you the school wouldn’t be a thing…”

Aslyn Fehring: “First off, I got this great opportunity to attend Frontier Academy. This school has been a blessing. I’d like to start off by thanking my Mom, Dad, my brother, my grandma and grandpa and my wonderful step parents, the school board and Frontier Academy. I know I would not be wearing this cap and gown without this amazing opportunity and for Stan for texting me every morning wondering if I was coming to school… the school has shaped me into something I never thought I’d be, a very strong and independent woman something I never thought I would be…

Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Andre-Flanagan, as she does after every Frontier graduation, said she was very proud of the three graduates. “We are grateful that you took advantage of what we offered. We can offer these things, but you have to take advantage of them. Take advantage of what life offers you. We are so happy to offer the opportunity, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t do something with it. You are here because of your choice. You know you can do whatever you want. Look around, you are never alone, even though the journey might not feel that way.”

Then it was the time that everyone was waiting for. Board Chair Lynette Jeffres invited the three up, one by one, and presented them with their diplomas. Then it was photo time with family and friends.