There will be a funeral service for Thomasita Rose Fawn Thayer at 10:00 AM on June 28, 2022 at the Rocky Mountain Hall located at 19 N Fork Rd, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. An all night wake will begin at 5:00 PM June 27, 2022 at the family home located at 17825 Hwy 287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514. Burial will be at the St. Michael Mission cemetery in Ethete.

