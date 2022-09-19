Dec 19, 1947 – Sep 16, 2022

Thomas Paul Powell, 74, of Riverton died Friday evening, September 16, 2022 at the Thermopolis Rehab and Wellness. A viewing will be 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery.



Thomas Paul Powell was born December 19, 1947 in Mercedes, Texas to T.P. and Lellae (Simpson) Powell. He moved to Riverton at the age of six years old and graduated Riverton High School in 1966.



Thomas went to the University of Wyoming until he was drafted on May 28, 1968. He took basic training at Fort Bragg, N. Carolina. Tom served in the Army Corp of Engineers 82nd Airborne as a surveyor and paratrooper. He was discharged on May 27, 1970 serving in the Army Reserves until 1974.



On July 30, 1971, Thomas married Linda (Gavin) Manning in Manila, Utah. They lived in Riverton, WY until her death. They had two children, Chad Powell of Riverton and Derik Powell of Lander.



Thomas was a surveyor / landman most of his life, starting with Federal American Partners, Wyoming DOT, Lidstone & Associates, BRS Engineering and Strathmore Resources where he retired. He also sold New York Life for a short time.



Thomas was a very social person and volunteered as a baseball coach winning state championship in 1986. He was a Boy Scout Leader for several years and was an Eagle Scout. He was voted as Outstanding Young Man of the Year for his achievements with the Riverton Jaycees. Thomas loved being Santa for many years for the children in Riverton.



He loved hunting, fishing, watching Rockies games with Linda. He loved seeing his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He had a true love for music and enjoyed playing music trivia at the Landing.



Thomas is survived by his sons; six grandchildren, Dylan (Burgandy) Montz of Montana, Sheridan and Afton Powell of Riverton, Ashley Chidester of Bremerton, Washington, Rachaelle Hill of Douglas, WY, Vannessa Powell (Tyler Landis) of Riverton; brother-in-law, Gary (Carrie) Gavin; sister-in-law, Charlene (Tom) Schwickrath; step brothers, Randy and Marvin Archer; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gavin Powell in 2019; daughter-in-law, Heidi Garrison Powell in 2021; sister, JoAnne Alley in 1991, half-sister, Bettye Rice; mother and step father, Kenny and Lellae (Judy) Archer; father, T.P. Powell.



Memorials may be made to Veterans Hall in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.