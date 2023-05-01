This weekend in Fremont County Sports

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Riverton soccer @ Rock Springs (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)

– Wolverines lose 2-0, Lady Wolverines win 3-0

Lander Valley soccer @ Pinedale (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity) – makeup game

– Lady Tigers win 8-0, Tigers win 4-0

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Worland softball* vs Natrona County (3:30 / 5 pm)

– Natrona County 16 Worland 11 – Big fifth inning for Fillies put them up till the end.

Riverton / Lander Valley golf @ Powell Spring Invite

– Riverton’s Paxton sets new personal best with a 61 (-11)

Riverton soccer vs Evanston (PINK NIGHT) – 5 pm & 7 pm

– Lady Wolverines 5, Evanston 0 ; Wolverines 3, Evanston 1

Junior High / Youth track and field @ Lander Valley (starts at 9 am)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Lander Valley soccer vs Lyman (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)

– Lady Tigers 5, Lyman 0 ; Lander 5, Lyman 2

Roy Peck Invitational @ Riverton High School (starting at 10:30 am)

– https://wy.milesplit.com/meets/546310-roy-peck-riverton-invitational-2023/results#.ZE_x0-zMKWg

*Worland softball carries a handful of Fremont County softball players