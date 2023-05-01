This weekend in Fremont County Sports

THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Riverton soccer @ Rock Springs (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)
– Wolverines lose 2-0, Lady Wolverines win 3-0
Lander Valley soccer @ Pinedale (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity) – makeup game
– Lady Tigers win 8-0, Tigers win 4-0
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Worland softball* vs Natrona County (3:30 / 5 pm)
– Natrona County 16 Worland 11 – Big fifth inning for Fillies put them up till the end.
Riverton / Lander Valley golf @ Powell Spring Invite
– Riverton’s Paxton sets new personal best with a 61 (-11)
Riverton soccer vs Evanston (PINK NIGHT) – 5 pm & 7 pm
– Lady Wolverines 5, Evanston 0 ; Wolverines 3, Evanston 1
Junior High / Youth track and field @ Lander Valley (starts at 9 am)
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Lander Valley soccer vs Lyman (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)
– Lady Tigers 5, Lyman 0 ; Lander 5, Lyman 2
Roy Peck Invitational @ Riverton High School (starting at 10:30 am)
– https://wy.milesplit.com/meets/546310-roy-peck-riverton-invitational-2023/results#.ZE_x0-zMKWg
*Worland softball carries a handful of Fremont County softball players