This week in sports

Fremont County has finally shed all the snow on the turf and the track (*knock on wood*) which means there are plenty of opportunities to see some sports around the county this week:
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Lander Valley vs Riverton Dual (track and field) – postponed until Wednesday, April 26
Lander Valley soccer @ Pinedale (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Lander Valley vs Riverton Dual (track and field) – starts at 10:30 am
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Riverton soccer @ Rock Springs (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Worland softball* vs Natrona County (3:30 / 5 pm)
Riverton / Lander Valley golf @ Powell Spring Invite
Riverton soccer vs Evanston (PINK NIGHT) – 5 pm & 7 pm
Junior High / Youth track and field @ Lander Valley (starts at 9 am)
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Lander Valley soccer vs Lyman (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)
Roy Peck Invitational @ Riverton High School (starting at 10:30 am)
*Worland softball carries a handful of Fremont County softball players