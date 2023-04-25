This week in sports

Fremont County has finally shed all the snow on the turf and the track (*knock on wood*) which means there are plenty of opportunities to see some sports around the county this week:

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Lander Valley vs Riverton Dual (track and field) – postponed until Wednesday, April 26

Lander Valley soccer @ Pinedale (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Lander Valley vs Riverton Dual (track and field) – starts at 10:30 am



THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Riverton soccer @ Rock Springs (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Worland softball* vs Natrona County (3:30 / 5 pm)

Riverton / Lander Valley golf @ Powell Spring Invite

Riverton soccer vs Evanston (PINK NIGHT) – 5 pm & 7 pm

Junior High / Youth track and field @ Lander Valley (starts at 9 am)

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Lander Valley soccer vs Lyman (3 pm – girls varsity, 5 pm – boys varsity)

Roy Peck Invitational @ Riverton High School (starting at 10:30 am)

*Worland softball carries a handful of Fremont County softball players

